77,029 Visitors For The Month Of September

October 21
20:10 2017
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has recorded 77,029 provisional visitor arrivals to the country for the month of September.

It’s a record for the month of September and represented an increase of 7.3 per cent compared to a year earlier.

There were increases in the number of visitors from; the United States of America, New Zealand, Pacific Islands, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Canada, Japan and Continental Europe.

However, decreases were recorded in the number of visitors from China, other countries and the rest of Asia.

Visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 78 per cent of total arrivals, 7.2 per cent came to visit their friends or relatives, 3.5 per cent came for business purposes, while 11.3 per cent visited Fiji for other reasons.

Edited by Mohammed Zulfikar

Feedback:  maraia.vula@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Fiji Bureau of StatisticsVisitors
"I support it 200 percent, I am with FRU, the country and the people of Fiji. We want to bid to get one of the HSBC stops in Fiji."
Waisale Serevi
Sevens Legend
