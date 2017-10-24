Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Rotuma Sunset Photo Joins Winners in COP23 Pacific Competition

The beauty of Oinafa, Rotuma, at sunset. Photo: Nigel Spencer Robinson
October 24
11:00 2017
A photo taken in Rotuma by a Biosecurity officer of a beautiful sunset with a sandy white beach in the foreground was declared one of 39 winners of the COP23 Pacific Photo Competition.

The photograph, along with the others, will be on display during the COP 23 meeting in Bonn in November.

The University of Fiji’s School of Law International and Regional Relations Post-graduate student, Nigel Spencer Robinson, took the photograph while on assignment in Rotuma as a Biosecurity Officer (BAF).

Mr Robinson said his photograph presented to the world what a beautiful sandy beach in Rotuma currently looked like at sunset and asked the question: “what would the same beach look like years from now if global green house gas emissions continue to increase?”

“While the majority of the other 39 winning photographs depict actual climate change impacts and resilience I chose another powerful concept.”

“This concept was for the world to appreciate the current natural beauty of our islands and I plead for a grand coalition and global cooperation to reduce green house gas emissions in order to conserve and save beautiful sandy beaches like this one in Oinafa,” Mr Robinson said.

Mr Spencer is an International Relations Post-graduate student in the School of Law proving that COP23 events are not exclusively science based.

His post-graduate thesis is titled ‘ Climate Change: A Critical Analysis of the Risk, Impact & Opportunity for Fiji’s Foreign Relations’.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Spencer Nigel Robinson
    Spencer Nigel Robinson October 24, 12:17

    Impressive article but story should have stated that I was a former Biosecurity Officer while taking the photograph in 2016. I apologies for the inconvenience caused.

    Reply to this comment

