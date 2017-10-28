Ratu Joni Maenabua Tuimacilai Madraiwiwi,

“This is based on my spiritual belief,” says Ratu Timoci .

Ratu Timoci Taniela Taliai Tavanavanua says his installation as Roko Tui Bau is from God, which is why he would be blessed in church.

Ratu Timoci will be blessed today by three pastors at the Ratu Cakobau Church, on the chiefly Bau Island.

The title of Roko Tui Bau was passed to his father, Ratu Dr Jione Atonio Rabici Doviverata (Ratu Dovi), who held the title from 1938–1969.

Ratu Dovi’s eldest son, Ratu Joni Maenabua Tuimacilai Madraiwiwi, had served as a High Court judge, Vice-President of Fiji, and Chief Justice of Nauru and had succeeded him when he passed away.

Ratu Joni died after a short illness on September 29, 2016.

The legacy left by the late Ratu Joni, was typical of a true Bauan chief as the soft spoken and humble chief commanded the respect of his fellow chiefs, colleagues, family and the vanua.

Ratu Timoci is Ratu Joni’s younger and only brother. Their sisters are Adi Litiana Maopa and Adi Viviana Valotu Sofi Veisaca.

Ratu Timoci says he does not belong to any religion. He carries out religious studies at home and also does visitations to spread the word of God.

This is the reason of his disagreeing on the presentation of yaqona or the yaqona ceremony as part of his installation.

“This is based on my spiritual belief,” Ratu Timoci said.

He said yaqona would be consumed later but after his installation.

Following the blessing at the church today is the traditional ceremony performed by the yavusa Ratu of which a tabua (whale’s tooth) would be presented to the Roko Tui Bau to thank him for his blessing and confirm their support to their chief.

The yavusa Ratu would then make a traditional presentation to the chiefly clan to inform them of the Roko Tui Bau installation.

In return the chiefly clan would make a presentation together with a magiti to the yavusa Ratu to thank them and also show their allegiance to Ratu Timoci.

Ratu Timoci said he was looking forward to the occasion and the members of yavusa Ratu were prepared for the event.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is also a member of the yavusa Ratu, has confirmed that he would be also at the installation.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

Feedback: maikab@fijisun.com.fj