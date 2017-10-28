Wedding at InterContinental.

If you are planning your wedding or re­newing your wedding vows soon than the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa Weddings Open Day is for you.

The open day is scheduled for November 18 at the resort. Resort director of Leisure Sales and Marketing Hudson Mitchell said:

“People can truly expect a one stop shop to help them plan their wedding here at Nat­adola Bay.

“Our weddings team will be releasing a wedding package that is specific to our local market and that is exciting because we have never offered a tailored package for our lo­cal market before.

“We have a total of just under 30 service providers that will be present on the day.

“These partners are our preferred suppli­ers to complement the execution of a beauti­ful wedding here at Natadola Bay.”

Opened in May 2009, the resort provides the ultimate luxury resort experience and has attracted a number of illustrious guests and continues to evolve its experience of Natadola Bay luxury.

The resort is owned by Fiji National Provi­dent Fund and managed by InterContinen­tal Hotels Group (IHG).

Within the privacy of this intimate envi­ronment, its staff offer personalised service and will work side by side with you to cre­ate a truly special holiday experience so that you can return home rejuvenated and with memories to share.

Mr Mitchell said they would review the In­terContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa Wed­dings Open Day in time based on the feed­back and success of the event.

Below is an excerpt of an interview with Mr Mitchell

Can you tell us a bit about the InterConti­nental Weddings Open Day?

The InterContinental Weddings Open Day is an event that is designed to bring brides (and their partners) together to be able to discuss and plan all aspect of their wedding. Obviously, the location and venue that we are proposing is our beautiful multi award winning Resort.

We have also invited all of our preferred wedding service providers to join us on the day and make themselves available to be able to consult with brides. Each of our wedding providers will have an area to set up and consult with our guests on the day. It is not our intention to host an Expo with booths but rather have our service provid­ers set up in our luxury settings and have their allocated space designed towards and a theme that best represents their service or product.

We will be using inside and outside of Kama Lounge, the Kama Beachfront, the Kama Chapel Beachfront and Kama Chapel Lawn to have our service providers set up. Guests can expect a beautiful afternoon of meeting up with our InterContinental Wed­ding Planners and also chatting with our preferred suppliers to help plan the special elements of their wedding.

Who are your target markets?

We are targeting our local market. For too long, many Hotels and Resorts in Fiji have always been concentrating on our interna­tional market but not realising that we do have people in Fiji that want a bit of quality, class and flair on their big day. We found this to be the case after hosting a number of lo­cal weddings.

These weddings ranged from groups of 50 to up to 300 people.

In the international area, we have a track record of being able to deliver amazing events for our clients. The high level of training and professional that goes into these events allows us to make a name for ourselves. So, with that in mind, we are also turning our focus to being able to support our local markets and make sure that the same high level of training, professional­ism, expertise and service delivery is pro­vided for our local groups and especially now for our weddings.

Can you tell us about your wedding packages and some of the perfect wed­ding spots at InterContinental?

We are in fact working on a revamped wed­ding package for our local market and this will be introduced on the 18th of November, the day of the Weddings Open Day. There are a number of spots to get married at here at the InterContinental Fiji.

We have our own air conditioned chapel that guests can use for an indoor wedding or guests can also choose to get married on our Beach, at Navo Beachfront facing Navo Is­land. And practically anywhere within our 35 acres to be able to support the wedding couple and their guests.

For our ethnic Indian weddings, we nor­mally use the flat space of our beach or one of our many lawns to set up a mandap.

Our Wedding planners will recommend a spot across our 35-acres based on the re­quests from our brides and grooms.

It’s all very tailor made based on request from guests.

What is your point of dif­ference?

We have many points of differences that range from product to service. Here are a few:

n Beach – Our beach has won awards because of its sheer beauty and the trop­ical setting that it repre­sents. We have been voted as Top 25 Beaches in the World by Forbes Magazine and Top 100 in the World by CNN

n Rooms – we have the largest entry level size rooms for any branded re­sort in Fiji. The size of our rooms and suites range from 63sqm to 218sqm

n Spa InterContinental – For our guests and bridal party alike that is interest­ed in a bit of pampering at the Spa, this would be ide­al. Our spa was recently nominated the winner of the South Pacific Luxury Resort Spa by World Luxury Spa Awards and is a testimony to the great services and experiences that we offer

n Golf Course – We are the only golf resort in Fiji that offers a PGA Championship Golf Course.

n Event Management – By far, no one in Fiji is able to outdo the excellent event management team that our resort has. Com­bined qualifications, experience and dedica­tion makes this team enviable. Our team has hosted everything from large international events such as the G77 Conference to small and intimate weddings. In all areas, we have always added our attention to detail and en­sured that the client is also satisfied with the event.

n Service Delivery – the service delivery that the InterContinental offers is one that is aligned with the international standards of our brand and is no different to the ser­vice that you can expect in London, Dubai, Sydney or Rome. Our team are dedicated to ensuring that service that guests experience is aligned with our brand standards. There is also a very strong focus on training to help support our team with service delivery

What can people expect at the InterCon­tinental Weddings Open Day?

It’s going to be a relaxed and colourful en­vironment set up to capture the beautiful Natadola Bay.

There will be actual wedding set ups, from arches to table settings to hair and make-up demonstrations and live bands.

This is an opportunity to help our local brides visualise their wedding with us at Natadola Bay and also take their pick from our preferred and highly recommended wedding suppliers.

