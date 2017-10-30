World-renowned Sabri Brothers who are considered to be the first Qawwali singers to introduce the Western countries to the soulful music performed on Saturday night at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay. Photo: DEPTFO News

Girmit is very close to the hearts of Fijians, says the President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

President Konrote was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Namaste Pasifika: Festival of India, at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday.

Namaste Pacifika is showcasing India to the Pacific, and the festival was also organised as part of India’s 70th independence anniversary.

“Well before India became an independent nation in 1947 and Fiji in 1970, our links were already in place, and thanks to our common denominator at the time – the British,” Major-General (Ret’d) Konrote said.

“Our relationship has grown from then on and I have every confidence that, moving forward, will evolve and improve the mutual benefit of our respective nations and peoples,” he said,

“Our relations continue to be reinforced through numerous trades, bilateral and multilateral agreements.

“Fiji remains grateful to India for the relief and rehabilitation assistance following the devastation caused by the strongest cyclone to make landfall in the Southern Hemisphere – Category Five Tropical Cyclone Winston, last year.

“I also wish to acknowledge the establishment of the Indian Cultural Centre and its efforts to further strengthen our people-to-people relations. Amongst its many achievements, the centre has coordinated scholarships for scores of Fijians, and Pacific Islanders, to study at various tertiary institutions throughout India. Many have graduated and returned and are now contributing to our respective countries’ socio-economic development.

“There is certainly no looking back in terms of strengthening the strong bonds between Fiji and India.

“We are both great believers in providing the best that life could offer for our peoples. We are both sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic and republics in nature. We are truly independent nations. We strive to provide social and economic equality for all our peoples, without exception.

“I urge the people of Fiji to use this opportunity to learn as much as we can. It is only by learning each other’s cultures that we can truly understand each other and work amicably within an ever-changing global community.”

The Namaste Pacifika Festival will also be held in the Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu over the next six months.

The festival is designed to bring the rich and diverse aspects of Indian culture including art, foods, dances and music.

