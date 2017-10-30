e-Transport cards used in buses across the country

Students in Naikabula in Lautoka are allegedly unable to use their e-Cards to travel to school because a bus operator believes parents are using their childrens’ cards to travel.

“When it comes to school days, some children do not have funds in their E-cards,” said Lautoka General Transport proprietor Pyara Singh.

“But we take them to school regardless if they don’t have funds or have no cards on them.”

Mr Singh highlighted on Friday to the Fiji Sun some of the reports he received from his drivers.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala said yesterday he would need to talk with school heads and bus companies on ways to avoid this.

“I will make a comment after I have done this,” Mr Bala said.

The incidents continue in some areas in Naikabula in Lautoka, a rural area just out of Lautoka.

Mr Singh said his drivers reported that parents had been using their children’s e-Cards to travel to and from the city.

The e-Cards for school children are funded by the Government and the top up on the cards were the amount for the term.

“What some parents are doing in Naikabula is they take their children’s e-Cards and swipe it twice when they get on the bus,” Mr Singh said.

“With the child, when he goes to school he swipes once and the fare deducted is 34 cents.

“An adult’s fare from Naikabula to town is 68 cents so what they (parents) do is swipe it twice.”

Mr Singh said he was yet to establish whether children getting on the bus with no cards actually did not have their cards or if their parents were using them.

