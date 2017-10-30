Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

RFMF HITS BACK

RFMF HITS BACK
Colonel Jone Kalouniwai.
October 30
13:12 2017
Republic of Fiji Military Forces chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai has questioned the motives of National Federation Party parliamentarian Parmod Chand behind his incessant comments made in the political arena about the security force.

And, he has reminded Mr Chand that RFMF has done a lot for the country and has sacrificed a lot for the Fijian people.

During a rally in Labasa on Saturday, Mr Chand said he feared no one, not the Government and not the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Colonel Kalouniwai said this may be a matter of political survival for Mr Chand but for the RFMF, the institution was here to stay.

“I just want to raise concerns about the continuous comments the Honourable Member of Parliament Parmod Chand keeps making.

“He is always brining in the RFMF in his political remarks and we are questioning his motive and the question I ask myself is what is he trying to prove.

“Mr Parmod Chand’s comments about the RFMF is for political leverage, to gain popularity and votes for elections.

“The race card is out of the window so his focus has become the Prime Minister and the RFMF. This shows his political immaturity,” Mr Kalouniwai said.

In reminding Mr Chand and the Fijian people what RFMF has done for the country, Mr Kalouniwai said Mr Chand cannot come close to contributing to this nation what RFMF has. He said there was no comparison between RFMF’s contribution to nation building and Mr Chand’s contribution, if any.

“No matter how much he barks at the RFMF, the institution has done a lot and sacrificed a lot for the country but for him this is a matter of political survival.”

Mr Kalouniwai has also advised Mr Chand to stick to ‘bread and butter’ issues of the Fijian people and not drag this country through the muck.

Mr Chand has also previously been very vocal about the RFMF in Parliament following which RFMF had released a statement clarifying some of Mr Chand’s remarks.

Also during the same rally, where NFP leader Biman Prasad and President Pio Tikoduadua were present, the Party reaffirmed its election promise of increasing the minimum wage rate to $5 an hour and to increase the sugarcane price to $100 per tonne.

However, no discussions took place about how they would fund the increased sugarcane price or whether they would do away with incentives such as fertiliSer subsidies, free bus fares and free education which was put in place by the Bainimarama Government and the FijiFirst Government.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Concerned
    Concerned October 31, 12:16

    This is shocking, Mr Chand has nothing on policy and bread/butter issues for the people he pretends to represent. Conveniently he targets RFMF to get media attention to fool people for votes. Fijians can no longer be fooled by politicians beating empty drums. The RFMF and the Police Force are rock solid to support the current government to eradicate corruption and enhance health, education and public infrastructure services to all Fijians. Fijians salute them. Mr Chand should understand these institutions are there to ensure law and order is maintained, not only with respect to the people of the country but the government as well. Those days are gone where the rich and the business likes of Mr Chand fill the pockets of corrupt government ministers to further their own interests. This is very painful to Mr Chand. Where was he hiding during the Rabuka and Garase era, probably hiding in his closet. Stop your egomaniac behaviour before the Fijians punish you severely at the next election.

    Reply to this comment

