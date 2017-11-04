Motorists speeding

Ronnie Chang, Nadi

I am deeply troubled!

During my early morning brisk walks from Martintar to Namaka, I am extremely alarmed with the speeding by many motorists.

The Martintar to Namaka stretch of the Queens Road has seen its fair share of silly accidents, by speeding and impatient motorists. No less than three lives have since been claimed in recent weeks.

Common-sense tells all licenced drivers that the speed limit in built-up areas is generally 50 km/hr or unless otherwise indicated. The ever-growing number of new vehicles on a daily basis is mind-boggling.

The marked absence of high visibility law enforcement officers is a cause for much alarm. There must be a proportionate increase in officers to adequately monitor and control traffic to reduce infringements.

The absence of adequate pedestrian crossings from Martintar to Namaka is hard to understand. How many more innocent human lives must we sadly lose before some concerted action takes place?

The Namaka market intersection is one of the busiest.

I cordially invite the heads of all law enforcing units to carry out an immediate survey and bring about safety that’s owed to all road-users alike. Common sense must prevail.

