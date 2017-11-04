Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Letter Of The Week

Letter Of The Week
November 04
12:41 2017
Motorists speeding

Ronnie Chang, Nadi

I am deeply troubled!

During my early morning brisk walks from Martintar to Namaka, I am extremely alarmed with the speeding by many motorists.

The Martintar to Namaka stretch of the Queens Road has seen its fair share of silly accidents, by speeding and impatient motorists. No less than three lives have since been claimed in recent weeks.

Common-sense tells all licenced drivers that the speed limit in built-up areas is generally 50 km/hr or unless otherwise indicated. The ever-growing number of new vehicles on a daily basis is mind-boggling.

The marked absence of high visibility law enforcement officers is a cause for much alarm. There must be a proportionate increase in officers to adequately monitor and control traffic to reduce infringements.

The absence of adequate pedestrian crossings from Martintar to Namaka is hard to understand. How many more innocent human lives must we sadly lose before some concerted action takes place?

The Namaka market intersection is one of the busiest.

I cordially invite the heads of all law enforcing units to carry out an immediate survey and bring about safety that’s owed to all road-users alike. Common sense must prevail.

Ronnie Chang will receive a Philips 2 Slice Toaster from Courts

Tags
Editorletterwinner
1 Comment

  1. shivleshni sanjotika singh
    shivleshni sanjotika singh November 07, 10:55

    road safety is very important.there are certian drivers who act smart and try to overspeed. one of the drivers nearly bummed me justlast week.their are some poeple who jump in front of a ten wheeler truck.

    Reply to this comment

