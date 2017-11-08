Miss World Fiji, Nanise Rainima Asks Fijians For Their Support
MISS World Fiji, Nanise Rainima is in Sanya, China for the final leg of the Miss World competition.
Miss Rainima is part of group 12 and her head to head challenge is coming up soon.
She thanked everyone for their support.
She hopes that everyone would vote for her because every vote and page likes count will help her in the Multi-Media award.
On her Facebook page, Ms Rainima posted: “We did palm prints today for the Gala Event we had with IBC and New Silk Road which partnered together for Miss World.
“I am looking forward to this week and please continue to vote for me and keep me in your prayers. Vinaka Vakalevu.”
Ms Rainima is part of 120 world beauty contestants competing for the prestigious global pageant.
The crowning will take place on November 18 in Sanya, China.
Steps to follow to vote for Miss Rainima:
1. Click “Vote for Me” on the contestant’s page of the Miss World Website – www.missworld.com
2. Like their Official Miss World Contestant Facebook Page
3. Follow and Vote for them on their official contestant account on the MobStar App.
I am proud to be a Fijian which is known as friendliest island country in the World…Go Fiji Go!