Tui Lawa Passes Away At 57
Tributes to the late Tui Lawa Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu have come from resort representatives in the Mamanucas.
Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu passed away after a short illness on Wednesday at the Lautoka Hospital, confirmed chief spokesperson Tevita Sadrata.
Mr Sadrata did not wish to comment further until after the traditional protocol was conducted.
Ratu Sevanaia was 57-years-old.
He was chief of the Malolo Group and Mamanucas, Fiji’s island resort hub.
Some of the resorts in the group include Castaway Island Resort, Vomo Island Resort, Mana Island Resort, Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Malolo Island Fiji, Nomotu Island Resort, Tavurua Island Resort, Navini Island Resort, and Tokoriki Island Resort.
Castaway Island Resort general manger Steven Andrews said, it was a sad day for them.
Tavarua Island Resort managing director Rick Isbell said Ratu Sevanaia had a strong understanding of sustainability where he implemented fishing bans in some areas.
He was installed as the Tui Lawa on November 18, 2008 at the chiefly village of Solevu.
Tui Lawa
I just learnt of the passing away of Turanga na Tui Lawa, Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu.
I came to know of Ratu during my days at South Sea Cruises(80’s) and my company Bay Cruises operating in the Mamanucas and at Denarau.
I found Tu Seva to be kind,caring, thoughtful and ready to expand the opportunities for his people in the Islands.
He took over from his late father, Ratu Filipe Nabola who I inter acted with dearly and always enjoyed his company during his visits to mainland. In the early days of tourism in the Islands he was always receptive yet firm in his beliefs that his people must benefit with expension of tourism.
Mamanuca group and its Tourism infrastructure and its success is a direct result of their commitment and foresight.
I am saddened to learn of passing of a great man and we know that the foundation of Tourism in the mamanucas is largely with the Tui Lawa clan provided leadership during years.
My sincere condolences to RATU’S wife and children
Rest in Peace Ratu
Roy Chetty
Seattle ,Washington