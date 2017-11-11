Seremaia Naisua (second from left), Fipe Naisua (third from left) with their mother, Alani Naisua, and younger sister Anaise Naisua after the graduation at USP’s Lautoka Campus. Photo: Kathrin Krishna

Fipe Naisua, 11, and her brother Seremaia Naisua, 16 graduated in Chinese Language Intermediate Course from the Confucius Institute of University of the South Pacific (USP) Lautoka Campus yesterday.

Fipe, a Year 6 student at St Theresa Catholic School in Ba said, she wanted to learn Chinese (Mandarin) because she was specifically interested in learning about the culture.

“During my course which I have been studying for two years, I now have a better understanding about the Chinese festivals, their traditions, practices and culture,” Fipe said.

“I have also learnt to communicate, sing and write Chinese which is a plus for me in future. My parents always encouraged me to learn other languages and cultures because we live in a multi-racial country.”

Seremaia, a Year 11 student at Xavier College in Ba said, he was planning to study in China and by learning the Chinese Language he was preparing for his future.

“It is important to learn a country’s mother language to be able to blend in there,” Seremaia said.

“I plan to go and study medicine in China in future therefore learning their language is important and I am glad I have invested in learning this rich language.”

He also plans to set up his own business in Fiji.

“Being well-versed in the Chinese language I will also have a better business understanding and communication which will be good for me and my business as well.

“The two years have been challenging and I have successfully completed three beginners unit and one intermediate unit.”

Daurewa and Katia

Meanwhile, Abele Daurewa, 70, and Solomone Katia, 54, also graduated but with a Beginners Course.

Mr Daurewa, who is originally from Nukutubu, Rewa, said he had many reasons for learning the language.

“I have many friends who work with me at the Lautoka Wharf and I realised over the years that we deal with each other on a daily basis,” Mr Daurewa said.

“Many times we are not able to communicate well therefore I decided to learn this language to enable me learn and speak Chinese fluently.”

Mr Katia, who is originally from Mavana Village in Vanuabalavu, Lau, said: “I realised that learning Chinese would benefit me greatly. I noticed that we deal with Chinese in business terms a lot therefore learning their language would enable better business trade.”

Forty students graduated from the institute yesterday.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: kathrin.krishna@fijisun.com.fj