A woman who says she has beaten diabetes is today sharing her story of how she overcame the disease.

Diabetes survivor from Namosi, Melania Kororua, says she is now a vegetarian.

She had diabetes back in 2012 after the doctor gave her the diagnosis.

“The symptoms I had was increased thirst and hunger, fatigue and skin infection.”

The 59-year-old said she kept on visiting the doctors and getting all her tablets and injection.

“During the time I had diabetes, I quit eating meat and I switched to fruits and vegetables until today.”

Five years of maintaining her diet and her freedom from diabetes, this year during her checkup she was told that she no longer had diabetes.

“The lesson learnt is to follow the doctor’s advice and take your tablets at the right time, and eat vegetables.”

Ms Kororua shared her message yesterday during the World Diabetes Day and the launch of the National Diabetes Month at Ratu Sukuna Park.

Konrote: Alarming stats

Meanwhile, chief guest, President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote said amputations were done every eight hours and this was alarming.

“This is very alarming but what is more alarming is that our people are neglecting the fact that diabetes like all other Non-Communicable Disease is controllable. It is within our abilities to choose a healthy life style to eat fresh and healthy foods instead of processed foods.

“Many people are losing limbs because of the choices they make in life.”

He said this should change in order to live a longer healthy life.

Diabetes Fiji chief executive Viliame Qio says more young people are getting diabetes in Fiji.

With Diabetes being the second killer disease in Fiji, Mr Qio says that it is important for people to get checked so they are aware of the state of their complication.

He said it is important to get individual checkups in this regard.

