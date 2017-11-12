Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Rainima In The Miss World Talent Final

Miss World Fiji, Nanise Rainima in Sanya, China on November 10, 2017.
November 12
12:37 2017
Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima is in the Talent division final.

This was confirmed by the Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake.

Ms Rainima was more focused on her World Designer Competition which was held last night in the  final stages of Miss World Pageant.

Ms Rainima is in Sanya, China, for the pageant representing Fijians around the world.

He said Ms Rainima created history because she was the first Fijian to be placed in the talent finals since Fiji started taking part.

“She is really focused now that we are coming to the final stage of Miss World.

“I am sure that she is going to produce extremely awesome results,” Mr Blake said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa had sent a video wishing  Ms Rainima the best for representing Fiji at the international platform.

She urged Fijians to vote for Ms Rainima.

Steps to follow:

  • Click “Vote for me” on the contestant’s page of the Miss World website- www.missworld.com you will need to sign up to the site to vote
  • Like their official Miss World Facebook Page as well as share the page
  • Follow and vote for Miss World Fiji- Nanise Rainima official contestant account on the MobStar App and swipe right on all her images and videos.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Join Christian
    Join Christian November 12, 16:22

    Enjoying following the posts on Miss World Fiji. Haven’t figured out how to sign in or register to be able to vote. I got on her page & logged in but it still won’t accept my vote.

    Reply to this comment
  2. savenaca colati
    savenaca colati November 14, 09:55

    Vinaka vakalevu mataqali na mata taki Viti

    Reply to this comment

