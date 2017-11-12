Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima is in the Talent division final.

This was confirmed by the Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake.

Ms Rainima was more focused on her World Designer Competition which was held last night in the final stages of Miss World Pageant.

Ms Rainima is in Sanya, China, for the pageant representing Fijians around the world.

He said Ms Rainima created history because she was the first Fijian to be placed in the talent finals since Fiji started taking part.

“She is really focused now that we are coming to the final stage of Miss World.

“I am sure that she is going to produce extremely awesome results,” Mr Blake said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa had sent a video wishing Ms Rainima the best for representing Fiji at the international platform.

She urged Fijians to vote for Ms Rainima.

Steps to follow:

Click “Vote for me” on the contestant’s page of the Miss World website- www.missworld.com you will need to sign up to the site to vote

Like their official Miss World Facebook Page as well as share the page