Nasinu Muslim College Principal Recognition Award recipient Ratu Sairusi Ragogo with his teacher, Reshmita Lata following the school annual prize giving ceremony on November 16, 2017.Photo: Ronald Kumar.

Ratu Sairusi Ragogo will never forget the act of kindness and consideration his form teacher, Reshmita Lata, showed him during his trying times.

Ratu Sairusi was yesterday awarded the Principal Recognition Award at Nasinu Muslim College. He told how he owed this to Ms Lata and her family.

Earlier this year, the Year 13 student struggled to cope with his school work and was constantly tired during classes.

He stayed with a relative but living there was quite hard for him because of house chores and living with an extended family.

He used to fall asleep in class because he was not able to peacefully sleep at night because of worry over his studies.

The 19-year-old of Rukua, Beqa, said he suddenly became distracted after school. Into the night he would try to make up for lost times and catch up on his school work, but his academic performance still slipped.

It was here that, Ms Lata, started noticing a change in the bright student’s behaviour. He started falling asleep in class and would lose concentration.

“My teacher monitored my academics and she asked me a couple of times if everything was okay.

“I told her everything was alright but deep inside I was disturbed because I was not able to cope.”

Ratu Sairusi said as time passed, his teacher knew something was wrong and insisted on knowing what was happening.

“She informed me that I can stay with her and finish my Year 13. She gave me a separate room and a study table so I could study properly and without any distractions.

“When I stayed with my uncle, I had to share the room which was a distraction to me because I did not get time to study.

“My teacher was like a mother to me and I really appreciate for what she did for me. I will never forget how she stood by me in my difficult time.

“My parents back in the village were happy when I informed them that I would be staying with my teacher throughout the third term.

Ms Lata said she was training Ratu Sairusi for an oratory contest and started noticing a change.

“I wanted to help him so he could get a bit of guidance through me while I help him for his better results.

“I made friends with him and he opened up to me about everything he was facing while he stayed with his uncle.

“When I informed my husband and mother-in-law about his situation, they supported me with my decision to stay with us at home.

“I have two kids and he was very friendly with my children too. He was coping well with his results and it was good to see him focusing again,” Ms Lata said.

She said she was very happy to help him achieve good marks in his exams and help him bring back his potential.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj