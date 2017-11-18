Nasinu Muslim College Student: How My Teacher Saved My Education
Ratu Sairusi Ragogo will never forget the act of kindness and consideration his form teacher, Reshmita Lata, showed him during his trying times.
Ratu Sairusi was yesterday awarded the Principal Recognition Award at Nasinu Muslim College. He told how he owed this to Ms Lata and her family.
Earlier this year, the Year 13 student struggled to cope with his school work and was constantly tired during classes.
He stayed with a relative but living there was quite hard for him because of house chores and living with an extended family.
He used to fall asleep in class because he was not able to peacefully sleep at night because of worry over his studies.
The 19-year-old of Rukua, Beqa, said he suddenly became distracted after school. Into the night he would try to make up for lost times and catch up on his school work, but his academic performance still slipped.
It was here that, Ms Lata, started noticing a change in the bright student’s behaviour. He started falling asleep in class and would lose concentration.
“My teacher monitored my academics and she asked me a couple of times if everything was okay.
“I told her everything was alright but deep inside I was disturbed because I was not able to cope.”
Ratu Sairusi said as time passed, his teacher knew something was wrong and insisted on knowing what was happening.
“She informed me that I can stay with her and finish my Year 13. She gave me a separate room and a study table so I could study properly and without any distractions.
“When I stayed with my uncle, I had to share the room which was a distraction to me because I did not get time to study.
“My teacher was like a mother to me and I really appreciate for what she did for me. I will never forget how she stood by me in my difficult time.
“My parents back in the village were happy when I informed them that I would be staying with my teacher throughout the third term.
Ms Lata said she was training Ratu Sairusi for an oratory contest and started noticing a change.
“I wanted to help him so he could get a bit of guidance through me while I help him for his better results.
“I made friends with him and he opened up to me about everything he was facing while he stayed with his uncle.
“When I informed my husband and mother-in-law about his situation, they supported me with my decision to stay with us at home.
“I have two kids and he was very friendly with my children too. He was coping well with his results and it was good to see him focusing again,” Ms Lata said.
She said she was very happy to help him achieve good marks in his exams and help him bring back his potential.
Edited by Ranoba Baoa
Feedback: ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj
Hearty congratulations to this wonderful young teacher who has gone above and beyond her scope of duty and responsibility in accommodating a student in her house and providing him with an environment conducive to good learning. In so doing, she has shown her students and others that life should entail living and caring for others.
You will go a long way, Ms Reshmita Lata.
Best news for a Sunday. Fiji Sun you have made my heart glow. This teacher should be TOP OF THE WEEK CHART for FIJI. Your reporter should be rewarded the News of the year award.
Thanks.
Such a lovely story – it touched my heart. I think the teacher Reshmita Lata, and her family, deserve recognition also. As in many developing countries there must be many talented students who fail to achieve their full potential because of underlying social circumstances.
I was reading with lots of interests and am really touched by your act of kindness,love,care and generosity towards your student Ratu Sairusi
Our great GOD will reward the generous as our bible says in [Proverbs 11:25
Those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.
The seed of kindness you have sown is an eye opener to every living human soul towards humanity for those who believe that they can achieve better future for themselves.
Only GOD knows what the future holds and one day when you need it most,it will come back to you as a harvest
In my opinion you as a kind hearted teacher and generous you should be rewarded as well as GOD himself says in Ecclesiastes 11:1-2.