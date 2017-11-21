Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fijian Wonder Boy Joins Knights

Josh Thompson (left)
November 21
11:00 2017
Sixteen-year-old Josh Thompson is the latest Fijian to be signing-up with a National Rugby League (NRL) club, the Newcastle Knights.

The 110kg player is the cousin of rugby league star Jarryd Hayne.

Thompson was identified by former NRL and club official Alex McKinnon and Knights list manager Troy Pezet during a seven-day talent scouting trip made to Fiji last year.

“I recall two things. One, how respectful and eager he was to learn. Two, how physically he moved so well for a big teenager,” McKinnon told Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that Thompson is currently being looked by the Knights Junior Representatives academy.

Under the guidance of their coaches Scott Dureau and Rory Kostjaysen where he will be given time to develop both his body and his understanding of the game.

“We’ve given him a scholarship for a couple of years and now he’s out here doing some development training,’’ Pezet said.

“We continue to monitor his progress and see how he develops. Physically he’s going to be really good, we’re confident of that.

It’s just now a matter of keeping on developing his skills, his football awareness and intuition around the game.”

Pezet said Thompson had the potential to be probably be similar to Daniel Saifiti (Knights forward) or Viliame Kikau, who plays at Penrith.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  peni.komaisavai@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. David Nikao
    David Nikao November 24, 03:23

    Yeah!Go Josh ..So proud from all of us at home

    Reply to this comment

