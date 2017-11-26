Prostate Cancer survivor Aminiasi Katonivualiku. Photo: Ashna Kumar

Prostate cancer survivor, Aminiasi Katonivualiku, lived a distinguished life. He was a teacher for 20 years before he became a magistrate for 19 years.

He later became the chairperson of Public Service Disciplinary Tri­bunal for six years and became a member and then the chairperson of iTaukei Appeals Tribunal in 2012.

But in 2016, at 75-years-old, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He could have ignored the signs and symptoms but he took up a friend’s advice and got tested.

He was just in the early stages of the disease. And since then has gone through the necessary treat­ment now he is telling his story.

The father of four and grandfa­ther of 11 shares his experience and advises men not to be so com­placent but quickly act even if the diagnosis turns negative.

Mr Katonivualiku was advised by the oldest member and former president of Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club, Jope Tuivanuavou, to get tested for prostate cancer when he had back aches and urination problems.

“I am very thankful to the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club and Fiji Cancer Society for their support and help,” Mr Katonivualiku said.

“I got tested in February 2016. I went to the Urology Department at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital and got myself tested. That was when I found out that I had prostate cancer.”

At first, he said, he didn’t know how his family would react to the news, but after informing them he felt relieved because they indicated their support from the beginning.

“My wife was very helpful and she stood by me all throughout the di­agnostic and surgery processes.

“I am glad I survived. Early detec­tion is very important because you have a more and safer chance of getting the cancer removed.”

He said prostate cancer must be taken seriously as it poses real threats to the livelihoods of our men, women, children and their families.

“Cancer does not only affect one person but the whole family and it is very important that everyone gets tested and fight cancer.”

