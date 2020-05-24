Spanish PM Gives All-Clear For Football To Resume On June 8
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday gave a date for the return of professional football to Spain.
In a televised speech, Sanchez explained that the Liga Santander (first division) and Liga SmartBank (second division) would be able to restart on June 8.
“With the support of the Superior Sports Committee, we have given the green light for the professional football league to play again from June 8,” said Sanchez.
La Liga president Javier Tebas had previously said that he hoped that football would be able to return to Spain on June 12, with the remaining 11 matches of the season to be played behind closed doors, with sides playing one game every three days.
Spain’s players would prefer to delay the return to action until June 19 to allow an extra week of fitness preparation after eight weeks in which they were not allowed to train.