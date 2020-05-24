Spanish PM Gives All-Clear For Football To Resume On June 8

Spain's first and second division soccer leagues, the Liga Santander and Liga SmartBank, have gotten the greenlight to resume on June 8.

by xinhua

Players of RCD Espanyol attend a training session in Barcelona, Spain, May 18, 2020. The return of football to Spain moved a step closer on Monday as the teams in Spain's Liga Santander and Liga SmartBank (first and second divisions) are able to train in groups of up to 10 players. (RCD Espanyol/handout via Xinhua)