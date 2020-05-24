News Sunbiz Sports World Entertainment Opinion Lifestyle Siga Vou Hindi Classifieds E-Edition

SPORTS

Spanish PM Gives All-Clear For Football To Resume On June 8

Spain's first and second division soccer leagues, the Liga Santander and Liga SmartBank, have gotten the greenlight to resume on June 8.
by xinhua
24 May 2020 15:43
Spanish PM Gives All-Clear For Football To Resume On June 8
Players of RCD Espanyol attend a training session in Barcelona, Spain, May 18, 2020. The return of football to Spain moved a step closer on Monday as the teams in Spain's Liga Santander and Liga SmartBank (first and second divisions) are able to train in groups of up to 10 players. (RCD Espanyol/handout via Xinhua)

More on SPORTS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday gave a date for the return of professional football to Spain.

In a televised speech, Sanchez explained that the Liga Santander (first division) and Liga SmartBank (second division) would be able to restart on June 8.

“With the support of the Superior Sports Committee, we have given the green light for the professional football league to play again from June 8,” said Sanchez.

Chinese player Wu Lei (L) of RCD Espanyol attends a training session in Barcelona, Spain, May 18, 2020. (RCD Espanyol/handout via Xinhua)

Chinese player Wu Lei (L) of RCD Espanyol attends a training session in Barcelona, Spain, May 18, 2020. (RCD Espanyol/handout via Xinhua)

 

La Liga president Javier Tebas had previously said that he hoped that football would be able to return to Spain on June 12, with the remaining 11 matches of the season to be played behind closed doors, with sides playing one game every three days.

Spain’s players would prefer to delay the return to action until June 19 to allow an extra week of fitness preparation after eight weeks in which they were not allowed to train.

Pedro Sanchezresume on JuneSpanish PM



Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
Fijisun E-edition
Advertise with fijisun

Most Read Stories

Subscribe-to-Newspaper
Fiji Sun Instagram
Fiji Plus
Subscribe-to-Newspaper
© 2019 Sun (Fiji) News Pte Ltd. All Rights reserved.
FB TW IG
Android App IOS App

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.