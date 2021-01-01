Text to 1500 will not tell you the date and time for pre-poll, says the Supervisor of Elections.
Mohammed Saneem was responding to a concern from a villager in Burotu, Namosi, who said he had no idea that the pre-poll started yesterday and sending a text via 1500 proved difficult because of bad connectivity.
The People’s Alliance general secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka, said the arrest and questioning of deputy leader and candidate, Dan Lobendahn, was an attempt to derail the party’s campaign and muzzle its candidates.
“To the candidates who are standing for this election and will be voted into Government, please ensure that your promises are fulfilled without any compromise,” was her strong message.”
“This is the third time for me to vote and I am thankful that we are having our elections today.”
The mother of one was one of those who were lined up at the Naseyani Village community hall in Ra on yesterday to cast her vote.
“We must remember that in not doing so, you become complicit in allowing injustice to prevail over the most vulnerable of our people. Nothing is more integral in democracy than voting.”
Mr Selimanabure reckoned that there was nothing new in the process because the Fijian Elections Office team and stakeholders made it easy for his generation to cast their vote.