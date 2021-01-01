News Sunbiz Sports World Entertainment Opinion Elections 2022 Siga Rarama Climate Watch E-Edition
    Mohammed Saneem Tells No Time or Venue For Pre-Polling

     Text to 1500 will not tell you the date and time for pre-poll, says the Supervisor of Elections.

    Mohammed Saneem was respond­ing to a concern from a villager in Burotu, Namosi, who said he had no idea that the pre-poll started yesterday and sending a text via 1500 proved difficult because of bad connectivity.

    Arrests Attempt To Derail Political Party Campaign, Says Sakiasi Ditoka

    The People’s Alliance gen­eral secretary, Sakiasi Dito­ka, said the arrest and ques­tioning of deputy leader and candidate, Dan Loben­dahn, was an attempt to derail the party’s campaign and muzzle its candidates.

    Voter Plea: Fulfil Promises

    “To the candidates who are standing for this election and will be voted into Government, please ensure that your promises are fulfilled without any com­promise,” was her strong message.”

    Rakiraki Remote Voter Confident Results Will Favour All Fijians

    “This is the third time for me to vote and I am thankful that we are having our elections today.”
    The mother of one was one of those who were lined up at the Naseyani Village community hall in Ra on yesterday to cast her vote.

    Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai Says The Fiji Military Will Honour And Respect The Outcome Of The Elections

    “We must remember that in not doing so, you become complicit in allowing injustice to prevail over the most vulnerable of our people. Nothing is more integral in democracy than voting.”

    What Pre-Poll Voters In Remote Kadavu Said

    Mr Selimanabure reckoned that there was nothing new in the process because the Fijian Elections Office team and stakeholders made it easy for his generation to cast their vote.

        Avantika Sharma Dedicates Her Dux Award To Her Family

    “It is a proud moment for us, as she has been aiming since enrolled, she saw other students get it too,” Ms Sharma said.

        Navuso Girl, Leesha Prasad Takes Home The Dilkusha Methodist High School Dux Award

    She was also Dux in year 8 when she attended Rambisessar Chaudhary Memorial Primary School in Sawani, Nausori a few years back.

        Arrests Attempt To Derail Political Party Campaign, Says Sakiasi Ditoka

    The People’s Alliance gen­eral secretary, Sakiasi Dito­ka, said the arrest and ques­tioning of deputy leader and candidate, Dan Loben­dahn, was an attempt to derail the party’s campaign and muzzle its candidates.

        Fiji Revenue And Customs Service Surpasses November Revenue Target

    Comparative to the four months of last financial year, we have recorded an impressive growth of $330.3m or 76%.

        Fiji Marriott Dominates Competition

    Fiji Marriott Momi Bay made a clean sweep in the inaugural Hotel Vol­leyball Championship 2022 at the La­waqa Park, Sigatoka, in the weekend.

        Fiji Is Oceania’s Top Adventure Tourism Destination 2022

    Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Brent Hill said the recognition was a testament to the wonderful work of the tourism industry, particularly in the adventure space.

    🎬 Peoples Alliance Lynda Tabuya And Daniel Lobendahn

    🎬 Lawyer Richard Naidu Guilty, Convicted For Scandalising Court.

    🎬 Professor Biman Prasad Bailed

    🎬 Ratu Suliano Judgment

    🎬 International Albinism Awareness Day

