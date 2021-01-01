President of the Republic of Fiji dissolves Parliament In accordance with Section 58(3) of the Fijian Constitution, His Excellency the President of the [...]

Golf Exposure Priceless, Says Minister The Fijian Government has been a proud supporter of the Fiji International since its inauguration [...]

Police Confirms Bodies Of Aircraft Crash Victims Finally Uplifted The recovery teams have in the last hour managed to uplift the body of student [...]

Bus Stand Accident Claims Life Of Woman In Nadi A woman is dead after a bus veered into the seating area at the Nadi bus [...]

Navosai Taxi Driver Loses Family Home In Fire A taxi driver from Narere, Navosai could not believe he had lost his family home to [...]

SNAKE LOVERS Snakes, a reptile feared by many Fijians, are being kept as pets in the homes [...]

Large Snake Causes Stir On Social Media One of the largest Pacific Boa Constrictor snakes (Gata Loa) in Fiji has been found [...]

Ship Drama: Port Authorities Blame Ship Owners For Cause Of Delays Port authorities point finger on ship owners for cause of delays Passengers complain of overcrowding in [...]

Request For Information On Escapee: Kelepi Salauca We request information regarding escapee Kelepi Salauca who escaped from the Suva Courthouse after midday today [...]

BREAKING News : Serving Prisoner Escapes In Car From Suva Court Police are calling for information on a stolen Silver Honda Civic Hybrid registration LR1603 which [...]

Accident In Delainamasi Claims 60-Year-Old Mans Life A 60 year old man is dead and four people admitted in hospital after a [...]

Raka 7s First Champ Ratu Filise 7s team won the first Raka 7s title after defeating First Light Taveuni [...]

Missing 7 Year Old’s Body Found Near Raiwaqa Village In Kavanagasau The search for 7 year old Esira Ranadi of Mavua village, Kavanagasau ended tragically after [...]

Special Weather Bulletin Number ONE FOR HEAVY RAIN ISSUED FROM RSMC NADI AT 07.00pm HEAVY RAIN ALERT A HEAVY RAIN ALERT IS NOW IN FORCE FOR VITI LEVU, YASAWA AND [...]

INFERNO: Couple Homeless After Fire Engulfs Home A couple in the West are now homeless after their home was destroyed in a [...]

CLIMATE TALKS: First Time On A Plane For Vatavei For 30-year-old Police Constable Mereani Vatavei travelling to Bonn, Germany, as part of the Fiji Police [...]

Employment :Bus Drivers Of Lautoka Company Demand Increases People hoping to catch an early morning ride in areas of Lautoka were left stranded [...]

Power Disruption In The Central Division Due To FEA Maintenance Works The Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) wishes to advise its valued customers that as part of [...]

14 Teachers On Arrest List The arrests of 14 teachers in the last four months for cases of drink-driving have [...]

Achievements: Bachelor Kumar Shines In Nurses’ Graduation Manish Manjeet Kumar, 25 of Labasa walked away yesterday with four major awards at the [...]

Taxi Burnt, Driver Robbed A family of five is forced to survive on their savings after their taxi was [...]

Bride-to-be Tells Of Wedding Grief Bride-to-be Nikita Mala Prasad, 24, still shakes her head in disbelief. She is trying to come [...]

CHARITY: PM Thanks Aust Fijians For Contributing To Cancer Fund Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says cancer is the third leading cause of death in Fiji. He [...]

Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotions Results From Last Night Friday Night Fight at Prince Charles Park, Nadi RESULTS 10x3 mins round Siliveni Nawai beat Jese Ravudi KO1 8x3mins round Napoleon [...]

At Least One Category 3 Cyclone Tipped to Head Our Way At least one category three or above Tropical Cyclone is predicted to pass over Fiji [...]

Stock Exchange Revamps Awards The first comprehensive and all-inclusive South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) annual awards recognised various winners [...]

50 Sick Leaves In A Year Absenteeism continues to be one of the major problems in many workplaces around the country, [...]

FUNERAL: Tui Wainunu Laid To Rest, Wife Recalls 31 Years Together Thirty-one years of marriage for Asenaca Baleitavea came to an end yesterday after her husband, [...]

Stewart Says Discipline Key To Winning Next Home Game Fiji Airways Drua team captain John Stewart believes ironing out ill-discipline and getting the basics [...]