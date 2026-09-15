Court hears Vakalalabure’s case

Former Fiji Sports Council chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure has been given 14 days to amend his application where he is seeking leave to file judicial review against his termination in June.

Vakalalabure and his lawyer and brother, Tevita Tangaroa Vakalalabure appeared before Judge Justice Vishwa Datt Sharma at the Civil High Court in Suva yesterday for the first appearance.

During the proceeding, lawyer Mr Vakalalabure they needed to confirm some issues before amending the application and requested 14 days to do so.

Fiji Sports Council lawyer Tomasi Tuitoga also requested 14 days to file a further response.

Vakalalabure was given a further seven days to respond.

The matter will be called again on November 4.

Background

The case was filed in the High Court on August 28, 2026.

The pleadings highlight aggravating factors including the withholding of investigative reports and evidence, refusal to publish fair responses, creating a false appearance of board endorsement, and selective leaks following a no-cause termination, according to the court documents.

Current board members named as defendants include deputy chairman Peter Mazey, Della Shaw-Elder, former chairman Peniasi Evo Sokia, Semesa Karavaki, Peceli Vosanibola, Makarita Lenoa and the Attorney General of Fiji.

Vakalalabure is also seeking substantial financial compensation including general and accumulated damages of up to $10 million for the alleged harm caused by the defamatory publications.

Gilbert is also claiming exemplary damages of up to $5m, in the alternative, against each defendant found liable.







