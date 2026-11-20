Fiji has reopened its embassy in Brussels, Belgium, in a move aimed at strengthening trade, investment and climate cooperation with the European Union while improving support for Fijians living across Europe.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka officially inaugurated the embassy on November 20, on behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Government.

The reopening restores Fiji's diplomatic presence in Brussels, a key centre for European Union decision-making, and is intended to strengthen engagement with Belgium, European institutions and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

Mr Ditoka said the decision reflected the Government's commitment to ensuring Fiji had a voice in discussions affecting its national and regional interests.

“Fiji first established its diplomatic presence in Brussels in July 1973. For nearly five decades, the Embassy served as an important platform for Fiji’s engagement with Belgium, European institutions and the wider European region.

The embassy will support Fiji's foreign policy priorities of sovereignty, security and prosperity, with a focus on expanding economic opportunities and strengthening international partnerships.

Mr Ditoka highlighted the importance of Fiji's relationship with the European Union through the Samoa Agreement and the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

He said the agreements provided opportunities for greater cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, fisheries, sustainable infrastructure and the blue economy.

Climate change and disaster resilience will also be priorities for the renewed diplomatic mission.

Mr Ditoka highlighted the challenges facing Fiji and the wider Pacific, including the impacts of climate change and the ongoing El Niño-related drought.

He called for continued international solidarity and support for climate resilience, disaster preparedness and sustainable development.

The embassy will also serve as a point of contact for Fijians living, working and studying in Europe.

It is expected to strengthen consular services, provide assistance to Fijian nationals and promote Fiji's culture and heritage while maintaining closer links with the Fijian diaspora.

Belgian representative Ambassador Pierre Cartuyvels welcomed Fiji's renewed diplomatic presence, highlighting the importance of closer bilateral cooperation.

The European Union was represented by Dominic Porter, Director and Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service.

The EU welcomed the reopening as an opportunity to deepen relations with Fiji and acknowledged the country's leadership role in advancing Pacific priorities.

Pacific Islands Forum representative Ambassador Mere Falemaka also reaffirmed the importance of Pacific solidarity and collective engagement in Brussels.

Mr Ditoka said Fiji's presence would strengthen its contribution to a united Pacific voice in Europe.

He acknowledged the support of Pacific Heads of Mission and stressed the importance of maintaining strong regional cooperation.

“Fiji returns to Brussels with renewed purpose and ambition, committed to strengthening friendships, building partnerships and contributing constructively to the important conversations shaping Europe and the international community.”

The ceremony brought together representatives of the Belgian Government, the European Union, Pacific Island countries, international organisations, the diplomatic corps and the Fijian diaspora.

It concluded with the unveiling of the embassy plaque by Mr Ditoka, followed by a reception.

The embassy is located at 87 Brand Whitlock, 1200 Brussels, Belgium.