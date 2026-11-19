Juvenile charged with rape, murder of 12-year-old
The accused faces one count of rape and one count of murder.
Thursday 19 November 2026 | 13:00
A juvenile has been charged with rape and murder in connection with the death of a 12-year-old student in Tamavua-i-Wai.
The accused faces one count of rape and one count of murder.
The charges follow an investigation into the student's alleged murder.
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The juvenile is expected to appear before the Suva Magistrates Court today.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.