Pearl Resort gala raises funds for rural cancer screening

Cancer screening services are expected to reach more remote communities in Fiji through funds raised at the Opera Under the Stars gala in Pacific Harbour.

Proceeds from the event, held at The Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24, will support Cancer Fiji's screening outreach initiatives, including visits to remote communities to conduct testing.

The resort's general manager, Alex Wilson, said the gala was organised following discussions with Cancer Fiji about raising funds and awareness to support cancer screening.

The event brought together guests, sponsors and supporters to highlight the impact of cancer on individuals and families.

Mr Wilson said opera was chosen because of its emotional depth, powerful performances and ability to tell stories audiences could relate to.

He said the performances reflected the strength, passion and determination of people affected by cancer, including those undergoing recovery.

Funding screening outreach

The fundraising initiative included $100 tickets, sponsorship contributions and proceeds from room bookings.

Mr Wilson said one-third of the room revenue was allocated to Cancer Fiji, one-third to logistics and event costs, and the remaining third to the resort.

The funds allocated to Cancer Fiji will support screening initiatives, helping the organisation extend its outreach to remote communities.

Future fundraising events

Mr Wilson said the resort had received positive feedback following the gala, with some guests expressing interest in similar initiatives next year.

He said the resort was open to hosting another event in partnership with Cancer Fiji, subject to future discussions and agreement on the cause being supported.

The gala featured Australian opera performers appearing in Fiji for the first time.

Their performances formed part of the fundraising effort to support cancer awareness and screening services.

Caption: The Pearl Resort and Spa general manager Alex Wilson during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the resort on Saturday, October 24. Photo: Joseph Balolo.