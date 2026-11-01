Society marks Diwali with unity, charity pledge

The Fiji Hindu Society marked Diwali with a call for unity, cultural preservation and community service in Suva on Saturday night.

The society’s annual Diwali celebration was held at Kshatriya Hall on October 31, bringing together members of the Hindu community, religious and community organisations, families and invited guests.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, was chief guest at the event.

Fiji Hindu Society president Sumanta Rout said Diwali was more than a festival of lights. He said it was also a time to share happiness, spread kindness and help those in need.

As part of its community work, the society announced plans to support up to five needy families by providing solar lighting for their homes.

Mr Rout said the society remained committed to preserving Hindu culture, traditions, values and heritage, while promoting unity, harmony and service.

The programme began with a traditional welcome, prayers and the ceremonial lighting of diyas, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

Mr Mehta, in his Diwali address, spoke about the values of peace, prosperity, righteousness and togetherness associated with Diwali.

He also highlighted the strong relationship between India and Fiji and said cultural events helped strengthen people-to-people links and promote Indian traditions and values.

The event was also attended by Fiji Hindu Society trustees Sri Bachu Bhai Patel and Virsukh Lal, representatives of religious and community organisations, and other invited guests.

The evening featured devotional prayer dances, Deepawali songs, Kathak performances, Ghoomar, traditional dances, poetry recitations and audience interaction.

Performers included the Shobna Chanel Dance Group, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre artists and other local performers.

The programme also included best dressed male and female awards and lucky ticket draws.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Nilesh Kumar thanked the chief guest, invited guests, sponsors, performers, volunteers, members and supporters for helping organise the celebration.

“The true light of Diwali shines brightest when we share happiness, spread kindness and bring hope into the lives of others,” he said.

“Together, let us continue to build a stronger, united and compassionate community.”

The celebration ended with dinner and fellowship.



