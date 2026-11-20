Unbeaten light heavy­weight boxer Tevita Nai­vakabula is determined to extend his winning profes­sional record when he steps into the ring at tonight's Island Box­ing promotions at Ba's AD Patel College hall.

The Nausori Boxing Club box­er will face experienced boxer Siliveni Nawai in a four-round light heavyweight bout.

The Natewa Bay native from Cakaudrove heads into the con­test following a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Mohammed Nafiz in Suva on November 7.

In his pro debut in July, Nai­vakabula stopped Poasa Tuimaba in the second round.

With two wins under his belt, N aivakabula is targeting a third consecutive win as he looks to build-up his record.

Nawai is a former Fiji middle­weight champion with a record of 14 wins, 12 losses and three draws.

Speaking to SUNsports yester­day, Naivakabula said he was confident in his preparations but would not underestimate his opponent.

''After my fight with Nafiz, I started training and preparing again for my next fight. Eve­rything has been going well so far," he said.

"He is a great fighter, and I re­spect him, but everything will be decided in the boxing ring.

and will do my best to win my third professional fight."

N aivakabula said he had not expected another opportunity to fight under the Island Boxing Promotions banner.

"I met the promoter at the ZEG Boxing Promotion, and he gave me another opportunity to fight under his promotion in Ba.

"It was finally confirmed this week and they wanted me to fight on Saturday," he said.

"The main goal for this fight is to execute my boxing skills and techniques, go for the win and continue progressing in my weight category."

He also called on boxing fans to turn out in numbers to support our boxers and promoters.