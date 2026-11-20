Fiji's young football forward Ryan Swami has achieved a rare milestone, represent­ing his country at two FIFA youth World Cups within three weeks.

Swami was part of the Fiji Un­der-15 team that competed at the FIFA Ul5 World Cup in Baku, Azer­baijan, from October 24-30.

He is now with the U17 national team at the FIFA Ul 7 World Cup in Qatar, which runs from November 19 to December 13.

"It feels incredible getting to play at two FIFA World Cups and being able to gain a lot of experience," Swami told FIFA media.

"Coming off the FIFA Under-15 World Cup and festival, I learned that it's really important to be or­ganised."

Swami scored Fiji's only goal in their 7-1 loss to Indonesia during the group stage of the Ul5 tourna­ment last month.

"There have been a lot of people who have pushed me to where I am, but someone who constantly pushes me forward is my father and brother," he said.

"To me, playing for Fiji is like playing for my family. It's an hon­our to represent everyone who is from Fiji."

Fiji has been drawn in Group H with Morocco, Spain and China PR.

While many students around the country look forward to their school holidays, Swami will be on the field for Fiji, this morning, when they face Morocco in their opening group match.

Fixtures (Fiji time)

November 21: 4am Fiji v Morocco;

November 24: 12.30am Fiji v Spain;

November 27: 3am Fiji v China PR.