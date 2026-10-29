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Four shortlisted for Fiji Sports Council CEO role

The position became vacant following the sacking of Gilbert Vakalalabure in June.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:00

Updated 30 October 2026 | 10:14 FJT

Fiji Sports Council (FSC)

Four candidates have been shortlisted for the Fiji Sports Council (FSC) chief executive officer’s role.

Deputy board chairman Peter Mazey confirmed yesterday the interviews would be held next week.

“We were supposed to have the interviews done on Wednesday, however two candidates could not be available hence we moved it,” Mazey told SUNsports yesterday.

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The position became vacant following the sacking of Gilbert Vakalalabure in June.

The successful applicant will lead the council’s strategic direction in line with national sports policies, statutory requirements and Government corporate standards.

Key responsibilities include financial management, preparing annual budgets, growing revenue through sponsorships.Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in business, sports management, public administration or a related field.

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