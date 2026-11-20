From humble training con­ditions to a historic Fare­brother Trophy victory, the Ra Rugby Union has fought its way back to the Skipper Cup competition, with Sireli Bobo helping lead the journey.

For 28 years, the Skipper Cup has remained beyond Ra's reach.

Now, after years of climbing through the ranks of Fiji's pro­vincial rugby competition, that long wait is finally over.

Ra will return to the Skipper Cup competition in 2027, complet­ing a remarkable journey that has taken the side from the Voda­fone Vanua Cup to the country's biggest competition.

Behind that progress has been the guidance of former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s star winger Sireli Bobo, whose involvement has helped shape the team's de­velopment and belief in what it can achieve.

The journey was not built on easy wins or ideal conditions. It demanded commitment, hard work and determination from players who continued to push forward despite the challenges they faced.

Bobo had been assisted at the start of season by France-based Sisa Koyamaibole, a former Fly­ing Fijians No.8

For Bobo, seeing Ra reach this level is a reward for the work put into building the team.

''After 28 years, we've managed to return to the Skipper Cup com­petition next year. I'm confident and believe that the boys will con­tinue to lift their game next year, including under the new coach­ing panel," he said.

Ra's rise this season was marked by two significant victories.

The first came in the Vanua Cup final, where Ra defeated North­land 17-10 to claim the title.

That success earned the team an opportunity to challenge Naitasi­ri for the prestigious INKK Fare­brother Trophy. Few would have expected what followed.

Ra produced a determined per­formance to defeat Naitasiri 32-27, recording its first victory in a Farebrother Trophy challenge.

It was a major moment for the union and another sign of how far the side had progressed.

Bobo said the road to success had been difficult, with the team having to overcome obstacles both on and off the field.

"It was not an easy journey for our team, climbing up from one level to another. We faced a lot of challenges and obstacles along the way.

"Despite all those challenges, we have managed to reap what we sowed and come out stronger every day. We have poor training facilities for our boys, but that did not stop us from winning."

Those conditions did not pre­vent the players from producing results when it mattered.

Reflecting on the victories, Bobo praised the players for their cour­age and determination, particu­larly against Naitasiri.

"We beat Northland in the final of the Vanua Cup in a close game, 17-10. Our team was then given the chance to challenge Naita­siri for the Farebrother Trophy. It was a tit-for-tat game, but we managed to overcome Naitasiri with a 32-27 win," he said.

"It was the gutsy and determined effort shown by the boys that helped us win. We were not expecting to win, but all thanks to God, who gave us the victory."

Ra's season was not without dis­appointment. The side later lost its second Farebrother challenge against Nadroga.

However, that defeat does not take away from what the team has achieved. The Vanua Cup title, the historic Farebrother victory over Naitasiri and the return to the Skipper Cup have given Ra a strong platform to build on.

For Bobo, the next challenge is ensuring that the progress con­tinues beyond his own contribu­tion.

"I've already set the tone for the team to follow, and I believe they will continue what I have done for the union and take it to a higher level," he said.

He also recognised the support­ers who remained behind the team throughout its campaign.

"To all the loyal supporters of Ra, I would like to thank you for your dedication and commitment to the team. Even though we lost the Farebrother title to Nadroga, thank you for your tireless sup­port," Bobo said.

Next year's Skipper Cup sea­son will bring a different level of challenge for Ra. The team will be measured against established provincial union sides, and the work behind its rise will face an­other massive test.

For Ra, the lesson learnt is in their determination to achieve things. No matter if the condi­tions are not ideal, nothing is impossible only if the heart is willing.