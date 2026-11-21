The Police touch rugby team has set their sight on maintaining their win­ning momentum to defend the Voda­fone Ratu Sukuna Bowl title next year.

This was after Police edged the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) 4-3 at Buck­burst Park in Suva on Thursday.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday Police head coach Josateki Luvu said they were delighted with the win after being pushed to the wire by the RFMF side.

"Just ecstatic as we managed to go over the hill to win," he said.

"They (RFMF) gave us a good run for our money but I'm glad that we pulled through in the end."

Both teams were locked 3-3 at full-time be­fore heading into extra time, where Police scored their winning point.

Luvu said his players remained confident during the match as they believe they could come away with the win.

''At full-time, the team managers and the players were still confident. They knew that they had it in them. We could see that we were getting to their lines more often and we're just happy to come out with the win."

Luvu also praised RFMF side for their per­formance.

Touch rugby was introduced to the Ratu Sukuna Bowl programme in 2023, with Po­lice winning the competition. Luvu said the team's focus now is on retaining their play­ers for next year's title defence.

"For the past three years, we had new play­ers and it's hard to teach them. We're think­ing of retaining these players and expose them to the local touch competitions and hopefully we can come out again with an­other win next year," he added.