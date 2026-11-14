Best friends find purpose and livelihood at roadside eatery

At 6.30am, Sarah Andrews and Amelia Duvusole are already at work, preparing food for travellers and bus drivers stopping at their roadside restaurant in Kasavu Settlement.

The best friends and neighbours have run Tropical Delight together since 2008. Their small eatery serves people travelling from Labasa to Rabi, Kioa, Taveuni and Qamea islands.

At 67, Ms Andrews continues working to support her grandchildren’s schooling and keep herself busy. Ms Duvusole, 61, says the business helped support her children’s education, including her daughter, now an aircraft engineer in Nadi.

The restaurant sells tea, coffee, roti parcels, juice, fish parcels, pancakes, scones, pies, vegetables and fruit. During the current El Niño conditions, the women also give free bottles of clean drinking water to bus drivers who stop by.

Ms Andrews said they started out in a makeshift shed on family property beside a gravel road.

Sarah Andrews and Amelia Duvusole at their roadside stall. Shratika Naidu





“With the support from my late sister, she built this small restaurant for us in 2018 to be protected from the sun, rain, and dust and to do our business with great comfort and security,” Ms Andrews said.

“From this business, I was able to raise my children and financially support my family.”

She said she had no plans to spend her retirement at home.

“I don’t feel like staying home to use up my retirement period,” Ms Andrews said.

“I prefer waking up early in the morning to prepare pastries and go to the restaurant, meeting new people and serving them food so that they return from our tables satisfied.”

For Ms Andrews, seeing familiar customers return is one of the most rewarding parts of the business.

“This shows they are happy with whatever service we provide, which brings them back to our restaurant,” she said.

“It's not about how expensive a restaurant setup needs to be; it's about the friendly service.”

She said she wanted to be a role model for her family.

“There is no shortcut in life to success and living a happy life,” she said.

“It takes kindness, many years of hard work, and saying no to negativity to be where you want to be.”

Ms Andrews thanked Ms Duvusole for standing by her as they worked together to earn an income.

“We both cook and bring whatever we can to the restaurant, and by the end of the day, we both earn about $60 each,” Ms Duvusole said.

“We open the restaurant from 6:30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

While many elderly people prefer sleeping or relaxing at home, we enjoy each other's company, encouraging each other to face each day with positive energy.”

Ms Duvusole said the business helped her support her children’s education.

“Today I have a daughter who is an aircraft engineer at Nadi, and I am proud to say that through this small business, I was able to help her achieve her dreams,” she said.

“My son unfortunately passed away, but his memories keep me going.”

She encouraged mothers facing difficult circumstances to keep going and consider starting a business.

“Life is beautiful, and like many say, where there is a will, there is a way.

Choose to have the will, and God will open doors of opportunities for you,” she said.

“To women, I would like to advise you to help other women in your family, village, and society who need strength to move on in life, because a woman understands another woman better.”