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Reddy Foundation renews support for Fiji Cancer Society

The Reddy Foundation and Tanoa Hotels are continuing a partnership with the Fiji Cancer Society that has lasted more than a decade.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 05:30

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan with the Reddy Foundation and Tanoa Hotels staff.

Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan with the Reddy Foundation and Tanoa Hotels staff.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The Reddy Foundation has renewed its support for the Fiji Cancer Society, helping fund breast cancer screening, patient transport and palliative care for families affected by cancer across Fiji.

Reddy Group director Kamini Reddy presented this year’s donation cheque to Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka last Wednesday, on behalf of the Reddy Foundation and Tanoa Hotels.

The partnership between Tanoa Hotels and the Fiji Cancer Society spans more than a decade, with the Reddy Foundation continuing that commitment.

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Established in 2015, the Foundation supports initiatives in health, poverty relief and education, while also responding to disasters across New Zealand and the South Pacific, including Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

Ms Chan said cancer continued to affect families throughout Fiji, making early detection, access to treatment and ongoing patient support essential.

“Cancer is not a distant issue; it is a reality that touches families across Fiji. Awareness, while vital, is only the beginning. Vinaka vakalevu to the Tanoa Group of Hotels for standing strong with us,” she said.

Ms Chan said previous support from Tanoa Hotels and other donors had helped patients overcome practical barriers to accessing lifesaving treatment.

“This year’s funds will keep that work going: transport to treatment centres, palliative care, and outreach screening in rural and maritime communities,” she said.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in Fiji, with many patients still diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Of the 1,314 cancer patients registered with the society over the past three years, 341 had breast cancer. Since January this year, the society has recorded 217 new breast cancer cases.

Last year, funding covered transport for Mere, a mother from Tailevu, to receive chemotherapy in Suva. It also enabled screening programmes to reach remote communities, helping patients detect cancer early and begin treatment in time.

Ms Reddy said supporting the Fiji Cancer Society and the families it served remained an important part of the group’s commitment to the community.

“For the Reddy Group, Reddy Foundation and Tanoa Hotels, success is measured not by what is received, but by what is given.

“Standing beside the Fiji Cancer Society, and the families it reaches across Fiji, is a privilege. It has been for more than a decade, and the partnership will continue for many more years,” she said.

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