Biman Prasad acquitted in directorship declaration case

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad was acquitted this afternoon of a charge relating to the alleged failure to declare a directorship in Platinum Resort and Hotels.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad ruled that the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had failed to prove that Mr Prasad was an office holder.

He thanked his lawyers, friends and supporters of the National Federation Party for standing by him during the case, particularly at a time when questions were being raised about the party's leadership.