Court sets January trial dates for Tanya Waqanika

The Suva Magistrate Court has set January 5 and 6 next year for the trial of Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

Waqanika is accused of offences under Sections 14(7) and 14(1)(d) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The charges relate to alleged Facebook comments opposing the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) posted on April 19, 2024, while she was serving as a board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited.

She appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning with her lawyer, Barbara Malimali, and assisting counsel.

Ms Malimali told the court that the High Court had refused their application for a stay of proceedings and that they were ready to proceed to trial.

She also told the court that they disputed the Gazette notice served on them by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) lawyer Susan Serukai.

However, they had agreed to some of the proposed facts.

The court advised both parties to carefully review the facts to avoid any issues that could delay or prolong the trial.

Both parties agreed to the trial dates. Waqanika remains on bail.