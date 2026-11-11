Court vacates former FBC chief’s trial

The High Court in Suva has vacated the trial of former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, which was scheduled for November 16 to 20.

Sayed-Khaiyum is suing FBC for alleged wrongful termination following the appointment of a new board. He claims he was dismissed without valid reasons or adherence to fair procedures.

He is seeking compensation for lost income, contractual benefits, reputational damage, interest and legal costs.

The matter was called before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe yesterday. However, the trial was vacated because the court had other urgent matters to attend to.

The case will be called again on November 25 to set a new trial date.