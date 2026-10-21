Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and two current and former Fiji Airways officials will stand trial from July 1 to 23, 2027, over allegations involving firearms on domestic flights.

Sayed-Khaiyum, former Fiji Airways executive general manager corporate affairs Shaenaz Voss and the airline’s general manager safety, security and quality, Sharun Ali, appeared before Justice Sekonaia Vodokisolomone at the High Court in Lautoka today.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Voss were represented by Gul Fatima, while Ali was represented by Ronald Gordon. Fiji Link was represented by Nilesh Prasad.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakuro told the court the matter had been ongoing for months and needed to be dealt with.

Ms Tabuakuro said the prosecution’s case was that firearms could not be carried on aircraft without approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF).

She alleged Sayed-Khaiyum, who was the minister at the time, knew the relevant laws but allowed firearms to be carried without the required approval.

The prosecution further alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum used his authority to have firearms loaded on board aircraft, despite there being no evidence that armed bodyguards were authorised to carry them.

Ms Tabuakuro also alleged he abused his authority as minister and had influence over the operations of Fiji Airways and Fiji Link.

She told the court that although the two were separate entities on paper, their operations were closely connected.

Regarding Voss and Ali, Ms Tabuakuro said they were Fiji Airways employees and were aware of the matter.

She also alleged that Fiji Link’s senior management knew about the matter but failed to act, raising questions about corporate responsibility.

The prosecution said the charges were laid based on the available evidence and that disclosure had been provided to the court.

Ms Tabuakuro said the prosecution currently had about 29 witnesses and expected to reduce the number to between 20 and 25.

She said the prosecution would locate and meet the witnesses, and the defence would be notified.

Defence lawyer Gul Fatima raised concerns about the name used by the prosecution for the first accused, arguing that it did not match the name on Sayed-Khaiyum’s birth certificate.

The prosecution requested a copy of his birth certificate to clarify the matter.

Justice Vodokisolomone adjourned the case to February 4, 2027, for a further pre-trial conference.





Case background

Sayed-Khaiyum faces 11 counts each of unlawful carriage of firearms on an aircraft, receiving a corrupt benefit, breach of trust by a person employed in the public service and abuse of office.

Voss faces three counts of giving a corrupt benefit, while Ali faces 11 counts of giving a corrupt benefit.

Voss, Ali and Fiji Airlines, trading as Fiji Link, also face charges relating to the mandatory reporting of security occurrences and airline security.

The charges were laid under the Civil Aviation (Security) Act 1994, Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations 1994 and Crimes Act 2009.

They stem from allegations that bodyguards assigned to Sayed-Khaiyum were allowed to carry firearms on Fiji Link domestic flights while he travelled as a passenger, without the required approval from CAAF.