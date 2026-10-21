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Courts and Law

JSC to interview FICAC Commissioner candidates

CJ Salesi Temo confirms interviews are planned, but declines to disclose the number of applicants.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 11:00

Chief Justice Salesi Temo speaking to reporters outside his chambers in Suva.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo speaking to reporters outside his chambers in Suva on September 17, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) will conduct interviews for the position of Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) in two weeks.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo confirmed this to this masthead.

This masthead understands that applications were received from interested local and international candidates. The position was advertised three times this year.

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Justice Temo declined to disclose the number of applicants or whether the recruitment process had been affected by the unresolved issues surrounding Barbara Malimali’s appointment.

Ms Malimali maintains that she was unlawfully removed and is not applying for the position.

“I think the main thing here is for the JSC and those in power to be decisive in their decision-making and that separation of powers needs to be followed not only in writing but also in reality,” she said.

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