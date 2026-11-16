Panapasa’s abuse of office judgment deferred to December 2

The Suva Magistrate Court’s judgment in the abuse of office case against former acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa has been deferred to December 2 because it is not yet ready.

Panapasa, her lawyers and representatives from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele today, expecting the judgment to be delivered.

Magistrate Ratakele said his judgment was almost ready but he needed more time to complete it.

Panapasa is charged with two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty – causing a loss.

It is alleged that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Panapasa instructed Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) officers to facilitate the use of building materials purchased for the FCS at her private residence.

She is also alleged to have instructed FCS officers, between August 1 and October 31, 2023, to alter the weekly report for August 2023 by including paragraphs justifying the use of FCS building materials at her private residence.

Panapasa remains on bail.