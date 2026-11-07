A man accused of raping a fellow remandee at the Suva Remand Centre was reprimanded by a High Court judge on Friday after disrupting court proceedings.

Sefanaia Turagadamudamu, who is charged with allegedly raping another remandee in December last year, appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu at the High Court in Suva.

At the beginning of the court session, Turagadamudamu elbowed another remandee and repeatedly interrupted proceedings while mumbling words directed at police officers.

During the hearing, he also stepped out of the accused box without permission.

Justice Bulamainaivalu reprimanded Turagadamudamu and warned him to remain in the accused box until instructed otherwise.

Police escort officers were also reminded of their responsibility to maintain control of accused persons during court proceedings.

State prosecutor Yelena Sautu informed the court that full disclosures had been served on Turagadamudamu, who is now representing himself.

The High Court is expected to fix a trial date when the matter returns to court next month.

Turagadamudamu remains remanded in custody until his next appearance on December 10.