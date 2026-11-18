Fiji has been warned it cannot rely on another waiver to avoid a lower human trafficking ranking, with the United States (U.S) demanding convictions and stronger prosecutions to demonstrate progress.

United States Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo delivered the warning while opening the 2026 Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference at Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji in Sigatoka.

She said Fiji had remained on the Tier 2 Watch List for a third consecutive year, with the US State Department’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report recording no trafficker convictions during the reporting period.

“Fiji received a waiver because the Government devoted resources to a written plan that, if implemented, would constitute significant efforts; that waiver cannot be repeated,” Ms Cavallo said.

“Next year’s report must place Fiji on Tier 2 or Tier 3 – time is short.”

The report also recorded a decline in the number of identified trafficking victims, from 61 to 50.





Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Fiji, Christina Cavallo at the 2026 ODPP Annual Conference at Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji in Sigatoka on November 19, 2026.





Ms Cavallo acknowledged that Police had opened six trafficking investigations and the Government had initiated two prosecutions – the first in several years – but said these efforts had yet to result in convictions.

She also raised concerns that some labour trafficking cases continued to be treated as labour or immigration violations rather than criminal offences.

Ms Cavallo called for stronger cooperation between Police and prosecutors, saying investigations must lead to successful prosecutions.

“A conviction secured, procedures approved, a law amended – these are the actions that will count,” she said.

She urged Police and frontline officers to improve the identification of trafficking victims, particularly among vulnerable groups.

“For Police and frontline officers, the greatest opportunity is proactive victim identification. This means screening for trafficking indicators among those most at risk, including migrant workers, people in commercial sex and fishermen.”

Other recommendations included expanding victim support services, improving coordination between agencies, increasing prosecutions and reviewing legislation to ensure all forms of trafficking were covered.

Ms Cavallo acknowledged the ongoing investigation by the Human Trafficking Unit and the independence of prosecutorial authorities.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Fiji through training, equipment and technical assistance.

Ms Cavallo said human trafficking affected more than 27 million people worldwide through forced labour and sexual exploitation.

“The task ahead is urgent, and it will not be easy, but the victims of these crimes are counting on you to turn this week’s work into justice,” she said.