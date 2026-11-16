Fiji targets high-income status by 2050, says PM

The Government aims to achieve an average annual economic growth rate of six per cent and progressively transform Fiji into a high-income country by 2050.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka described this as an ambitious but necessary goal during his recent visit to Cakaudrove Province, Vanua Levu.

“Achieving it will require us to improve productivity, expand our economic base, attract investment, strengthen our infrastructure and create more opportunities for our people to participate in economic activity,” Mr Rabuka said.

“Infrastructure is central to this ambition. We cannot expect our rural and maritime communities to contribute fully to national economic growth if they remain disconnected from markets, services and investment opportunities.”

He said the Government must ensure development reached beyond the main urban centres and created opportunities across all divisions, including maritime and remote communities.

“Our investment in infrastructure must always be measured by the economic and social opportunities it creates for our people,” he said.

“Opportunities that can support the growth of local businesses, create employment and encourage greater private-sector investment.”

Mr Rabuka said development should not be measured simply by the number of projects the Government constructed, but by the improvements those projects brought to people’s lives.

“We must ask ourselves whether our investments are improving access to services, reducing the cost of doing business, creating employment, increasing household incomes and opening opportunities for our young people,” he said.

He said these were the outcomes that mattered. “Our approach to development must therefore be focused on results, accountability and value for money,” he said.

“We must ensure that every public investment contributes meaningfully to our national priorities and delivers lasting benefits to the people of Fiji.”