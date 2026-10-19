30 qualify in military shooting instructor course

Thirty Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) trainees have successfully completed an intensive training phase aimed at strengthening firearms instruction and range safety standards within the military.

The 30 trainees, who are undertaking the 1/2026 Basic All Arms Instructors Course, completed the Small Arms Shooting Coach and Safety Supervisors Training Phase with all participants achieving satisfactory results and no safety breaches recorded.

The training, conducted by the Fiji Training Group (FTG), began at Togalevu with classroom-based theory lessons before moving to the Vatuwaqa Rifle Range for practical coaching, live-firing exercises and assessments.

The programme focused on equipping future instructors with the skills required to supervise shooting activities, enforce safety procedures and deliver effective firearms training to soldiers.

Participants were trained in basic ballistics, marksmanship principles, range safety procedures, shooting records management and the identification and correction of common firing faults.





Thirty trainees undertaking the 1/2026 Basic All Arms Instructors Course have successfully completed the Small Arms Shooting Coach and Safety Supervisors Training Phase.





The practical component provided trainees with hands-on experience in coaching grouping and zeroing exercises, supervising live firing, maintaining safety standards and assessing shooting performance.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors and range safety personnel, the trainees also took part in confirmatory shoots, practical coaching sessions and the Classification Shoot Test.

The successful completion of the training highlights the RFMF's ongoing commitment to producing competent instructors who can uphold safety standards while passing on critical military skills to future soldiers.

According to the Fiji Training Group, the course also reinforced key military values including leadership, discipline, teamwork, communication and accountability.

The training emphasised the importance of understanding the purpose behind military procedures, ensuring instructors are not only technically competent but also capable of maintaining safe and effective training environments across the force.