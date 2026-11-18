Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Jovesa Vocea has passed away.

His passing was confirmed in a statement issued by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Mosese Bulitavu today.

Mr Bulitavu expressed profound sadness over the loss of his colleague and Assistant Minister.

“It is with profound sadness that I, in my capacity as Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management, acknowledge the passing of my colleague and Assistant Minister, the late Honourable Jovesa Vocea,” he said.

Mr Bulitavu said a delegation from the ministry had been sent to convey condolences to Mr Vocea's family.

He said the ministry would respect the family's wishes, traditional obligations and Vanua protocols during the mourning period.

Funeral arrangements will be announced following consultations with the family.

“The Ministry will work closely with the family and respect their decisions regarding any subsequent arrangements,” Mr Bulitavu said.

“Following deliberations and consultations with the family, the Ministry will release the funeral details and further arrangements in due course.”

Mr Bulitavu also extended his condolences to Mr Vocea's immediate family, relatives, loved ones and colleagues.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of deep sadness and loss,” he said.

“May the late Honourable Jovesa Vocea rest in eternal peace.”