Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Nation

Biman Prasad set for Cabinet return as Deputy PM, Rabuka offers Labour portfolio

Appointment dependent on Prasad's acceptance of the offer.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 14:00

Updated 16 November 2026 | 15:56 FJT

Save
Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad is set to return to Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister, with the Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations portfolio being offered to him.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this, saying arrangements had been prepared for Professor Prasad’s swearing-in.

“We have Honorable Filimoni Vosarogo holding three portfolios at the moment. One of them was held by an NFP minister, the Ministry for Labour and Industrial Relations. It is one that we can easily offload to Honourable Professor Biman Prasad,” he said.

Related stories

The appointment is expected to take place once Mr Prasad accepts the offer.

“As a professor in the economy, he would be comfortable in looking at that part of Fiji's economy, in the remaining part of our government. It is up to him whether he accepts it or not.

“I have not personally made the approach to him, but the government, the Secretary to Cabinet and the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office have prepared Cabinet papers for possible swearing-in, either today (yesterday) or early tomorrow morning (today).”

Mr Prasad said he had not yet received formal communication from the Prime Minister.

“I have neither received an email nor a phone call from the Prime Minister to confirm anything,” he said.

Mr Prasad stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister in 2025 after the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged him with allegedly failing to disclose a directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts PTE Limited in a 2015 statutory declaration.

On November 12, 2026, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad acquitted him of both charges after granting a no-case-to-answer application.

The court ruled that FICAC had failed to prove that a party leader fell within the statutory definition of a party officeholder required to make the disclosures in question.

Explore more on these topics

FijiGovernmentNews

Most popular

The Government says a $400 million guarantee for EFL will strengthen the national power network, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve long-term energy security
Nation

Cabinet approves $400m guarantee for EFL upgrades

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa outside the Magistrates Court in Suva on September 17, 2026.
Courts and Law

Panapasa’s abuse of office judgment deferred to December 2

National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.
Politics

Hospitals, schools and jobs top Qereqeretabua’s agenda

Former Blitzboks star and Vodacom Bulls winger, Rosko Specman
Rugby

Specman returns for Coral Coast 7s

Ra
Rugby

Ra rugby revival inspires a new generation

Former Fiji light heavyweight champion Save­naca Naliva.
Boxing

Naliva confident ahead of title fight

Fiji pushes for affordable power and climate finance at COP31
Technology

Fiji pushes for affordable power and climate finance at COP31

microdoft-outage
Technology

Global Microsoft outage affects Fiji organisations

Maikali Baleitilagica Rabaro
Career

Macuata veteran reflects on 22 years in British Army