National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad is set to return to Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister, with the Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations portfolio being offered to him.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this, saying arrangements had been prepared for Professor Prasad’s swearing-in.

“We have Honorable Filimoni Vosarogo holding three portfolios at the moment. One of them was held by an NFP minister, the Ministry for Labour and Industrial Relations. It is one that we can easily offload to Honourable Professor Biman Prasad,” he said.

The appointment is expected to take place once Mr Prasad accepts the offer.

“As a professor in the economy, he would be comfortable in looking at that part of Fiji's economy, in the remaining part of our government. It is up to him whether he accepts it or not.

“I have not personally made the approach to him, but the government, the Secretary to Cabinet and the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office have prepared Cabinet papers for possible swearing-in, either today (yesterday) or early tomorrow morning (today).”

Mr Prasad said he had not yet received formal communication from the Prime Minister.

“I have neither received an email nor a phone call from the Prime Minister to confirm anything,” he said.

Mr Prasad stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister in 2025 after the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged him with allegedly failing to disclose a directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts PTE Limited in a 2015 statutory declaration.

On November 12, 2026, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad acquitted him of both charges after granting a no-case-to-answer application.

The court ruled that FICAC had failed to prove that a party leader fell within the statutory definition of a party officeholder required to make the disclosures in question.