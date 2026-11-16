Cabinet approves $400m guarantee for EFL upgrades

The Government has approved a guarantee of up to $400 million for Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) to support the first phase of its Renewable Energy Transition Investment Programme.

A statement from Government said the investment would strengthen Fiji’s electricity network, improve the reliability of power supply and support the country’s shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Key projects under the programme include upgrades to Viti Levu’s electricity transmission and interconnection infrastructure, the establishment of a National Control Centre, and the renewal of ageing electricity assets and grid infrastructure.

The Government said these improvements would help strengthen the national power network and enable the integration of new renewable energy sources into the electricity system.

The guarantee is part of EFL’s broader investment programme valued at approximately $2 billion, which aims to increase renewable energy generation, reduce Fiji’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and enhance long-term energy security.

Cabinet said the first phase of the programme would be capped at $400 million, with any additional Government guarantees subject to separate consideration and approval.

Under the arrangement, EFL will also pay a guarantee fee of 0.2 per cent on the cumulative utilised guarantee credit.