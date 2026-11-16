Cabinet approves $400m guarantee for EFL upgrades
Funding support will help EFL upgrade transmission infrastructure, establish a National Control Centre and renew ageing assets.
Monday 16 November 2026 | 12:30
Updated 16 November 2026 | 13:33 FJT
The Government says a $400 million guarantee for EFL will strengthen the national power network, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve long-term energy security
Photo: DEPTFO News
The Government has approved a guarantee of up to $400 million for Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) to support the first phase of its Renewable Energy Transition Investment Programme.
A statement from Government said the investment would strengthen Fiji’s electricity network, improve the reliability of power supply and support the country’s shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.
Key projects under the programme include upgrades to Viti Levu’s electricity transmission and interconnection infrastructure, the establishment of a National Control Centre, and the renewal of ageing electricity assets and grid infrastructure.
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The Government said these improvements would help strengthen the national power network and enable the integration of new renewable energy sources into the electricity system.
The guarantee is part of EFL’s broader investment programme valued at approximately $2 billion, which aims to increase renewable energy generation, reduce Fiji’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and enhance long-term energy security.
Cabinet said the first phase of the programme would be capped at $400 million, with any additional Government guarantees subject to separate consideration and approval.
Under the arrangement, EFL will also pay a guarantee fee of 0.2 per cent on the cumulative utilised guarantee credit.