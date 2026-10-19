Call for centralised disaster response centre

Fiji needs a centralised emergency operations centre to improve coordination and ensure faster assistance reaches communities during natural disasters, says Assistant Commissioner of Police Senior Superintendent Kasiano Vusonilawe.

Speaking during the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) Awareness Programme in Suva, Mr Vusonilawe said better coordination among agencies was essential to preparing for and responding to disasters such as cyclones.

The programme aims to raise awareness of disaster management and the importance of cooperation among agencies involved in preparing for, responding to and recovering from emergencies.

Mr Vusonilawe said limited monitoring and coordination systems continued to pose challenges for emergency response operations, particularly when coordinating resources across air, sea and land.





We need a centralised emergency operations centre where all relevant stakeholders can come together during cyclones and other natural disasters to monitor what is happening on the ground and coordinate our response. Assistant Commissioner of Police Senior Superintendent Kasiano Vusonilawe





He said NDRMO headquarters should have a monitoring screen providing real-time updates on developments across the country.

“Having real-time information on what is happening around the country would help us make better decisions and ensure assistance is directed to communities that need it most,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Medical Services Emergency Medical Team manager Jese Vatukela said stronger partnerships between Government agencies and other organisations were essential to improving disaster preparedness and response.

He said cooperation with non-governmental organisations and the United Nations would help agencies coordinate resources and deliver assistance when it was needed most.

“We need to strengthen our partnerships with other Government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the United Nations to ensure our efforts are coordinated and assistance reaches those who need it,” he said.

With Fiji continuing to face the threat of cyclones and other natural disasters, stronger monitoring systems, timely communication and cooperation among response agencies remain important to ensuring affected communities receive assistance as quickly as possible.

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