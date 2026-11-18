The Methodist Church in Fiji has called on its members across 59 divisions to refrain from drinking yaqona (kava) and smoking for seven days as part of a national prayer and fasting campaign in response to the worsening drought.

Church president Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou made the call in a statement supporting the Government's declaration of a National State of Disaster in response to ongoing El Niño conditions.

The Church has designated December 1 to 7, 2026, as a period of prayer, fasting and consecration.

During this period, Methodist members are encouraged to abstain from yaqona and smoking and dedicate themselves to prayer, reflection and spiritual discipline.

Reverend Dr Turagavou also urged members to pray at three designated times daily — 4am, midday and 7pm.

He called on ministers, church leaders and congregations to raise awareness about the drought, promote responsible water use and support affected communities.

The Church also encouraged members to conserve water, protect their families and assist vulnerable people, particularly the elderly and children.

Reverend Dr Turagavou extended the invitation to people of all religious backgrounds to participate in the prayer campaign.

“Let us pray for rain, prepare responsibly, conserve what we have and stand together as one people,” he said.



