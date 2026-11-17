People with past criminal convictions seeking employment overseas will still have their records disclosed to foreign employers, despite the introduction of Fiji’s new Criminal Records Act.

Ministry of Justice permanent secretary Selina Kuruleca clarified that the legislation does not erase criminal records or guarantee overseas employment, with foreign employers and immigration authorities retaining the final say on whether applicants are accepted.

Under the Criminal Records Act, which commenced on September 25, convictions can fall into three categories: spent convictions, expunged historical convictions and expiated fixed penalty offences.

Ms Kuruleca said the new system allowed eligible applicants to have certain convictions recognised as spent or expunged or fixed penalty offences treated as expiated.

However, applicants seeking overseas employment would still have adverse records disclosed, together with an explanation of the relevant conviction and its status under the law.

“For overseas employment, it will still say that a person has an adverse record. There will now be attached an explanation of what the adverse record is about,” she said.

Ms Kuruleca said this was necessary because the Fijian Government had no jurisdiction over the immigration laws or employment requirements of foreign countries.

She said the Act was intended to support rehabilitation and give people a second chance, while ensuring community safety remained a priority.

The legislation also protected people with spent, expunged or expiated records from harassment by employers or companies seeking to obtain information that they were not entitled to access.

Ms Kuruleca said it was an offence under the law to harass individuals in relation to records falling within those categories; however, rehabilitation did not mean every person with a criminal record could work in any sector.

Restrictions applied to certain employment areas involving vulnerable groups, including children and people with disabilities, as well as the disciplined forces.

“… because we need to protect the safety of the populations that you also want to go and work in. This is about rehabilitation. It is also about the safety of the community. These two must work hand in hand,” she said.

She said Government had maintained discussions with Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada since October 2024, but decisions on immigration and employment eligibility remained with those countries.

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