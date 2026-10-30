DPM Kamikamica urges Constitution Amendment support

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution will restore the iTaukei people’s rightful place in Fiji’s supreme law, urging Fijians to support the reform process.

Speaking during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at Nausori Village Hall on Thursday, Mr Kamikamica said the proposed changes would correct what he described as mistakes made since 2006.

This included restoring the Senate and giving the Bose Levu Vakaturaga or Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) a role in electing the President and Vice-President.

“I ask all of us to pray over the amendment of the Constitution. The proposed Constitution corrects the mistakes that have been made since 2006,” he said.

He said the proposed changes were important for the iTaukei people, particularly their representation in national leadership.

“One of the words I used in Parliament is, ‘this draft Bill returns the iTaukei to its rightful place in the Constitution’,” Mr Kamikamica said.

He acknowledged that some issues, particularly those relating to land, had yet to be addressed, but said the Government was moving in the right direction.

Mr Kamikamica also said the proposed changes sought to protect the Constitution while maintaining the use of the common name “Fijian” to include people of all ethnic backgrounds.

“The important thing is to reaffirm the rightful place of the iTaukei people in the Constitution. All the laws that apply to us cannot be changed arbitrarily,” he said.

He said this marked an important time for all Fijians and urged people to recognise the importance of the proposed amendments as the country considers changes to its constitutional framework.