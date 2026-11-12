Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Nation

El Niño: Government rules out water emergency

PM Rabuka says the situation is dangerous but does not warrant a national emergency or additional funding.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 09:30

Updated 13 November 2026 | 11:24 FJT

Save
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Government will not declare a national emergency over worsening water shortages and the ongoing impacts of El Niño.

No additional funding will be provided to address the crisis for now.

Instead, the Government is preparing disciplinary measures to manage water consumption, including timed water supplies and restrictions on watering lawns. The measures are expected to be announced today.

Related stories

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced the position in Savusavu yesterday, describing the water situation as dangerous but saying it did not warrant a national emergency.

"This is a dangerous water situation or shortage of water, which calls for discipline; such as call for timed supply, the prohibition of watering of lawns and things like that," the Prime Minister said.

The Government will have to manage its response within existing budget allocations, with no additional funding being considered at this stage.

"It will have to be from within the budget, and we are looking at no additional provisions at this time because additional provisions mean moving from one head to another," Mr Rabuka said.

The worsening conditions have already raised concerns about water availability, with rainfall levels remaining very low.

Mr Rabuka referred to the seven-year El Niño cycle and said continued harvesting had affected underground water, which he described as the main source of running water. He also pointed to rising ocean surface temperatures and their effect on atmospheric heat.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that the country is already experiencing severe drought periods.

Its director, Misaeli Funaki, told this masthead yesterday that the drought was already affecting Fiji, while the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO) expects severe drought conditions to continue from March to May 2027.


Explore more on these topics

FijiEl NiñoNews

Most popular

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu
Nation

Police ready for election and referendum: Tudravu

Malakai Kotobalavu Fah, William Seru and Vinaiana Vana at the Suva Municipal Market on November 12, 2026.
Nation

Dry spell hits farmers as crop prices rise

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau handed over five water tanks  to residents of Vanuakula Settlement at Drasa, Lautoka.
Nation

Families urged to prioritise drinking water over kava

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga
Boxing

I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

Ravneel Anand
Boxing

Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Fiji A netball team.
Netball

Fiji A to test local talent at Pacific netball challenge

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project