Farmers cannot plant, crops wither, land runs dry

Farmers in Mulomulo, Nadi, are struggling to earn a living as a prolonged dry spell leaves their land too dry for planting, crops withered and water supplies dwindling.

For farmer Habib Khan, 55, the problem is not a lack of preparation or willingness to work. His land has been ploughed and seedlings are ready, but without water, he cannot plant.

“We cannot plant anything at the moment because of the prolonged dry spell. Even if we try to plant, our crops will not survive,” Mr Khan said.

“We grow all types of vegetables, but due to the lack of water, our crops have withered and died. My land has been ploughed and is ready for planting, but there is no water. I have the seedlings and everything prepared, but we cannot plant because the ground is too dry.”

He said rivers and creeks that farmers relied on for irrigation had dried up, leaving them with fewer options to keep their crops alive.

Mr Khan’s family has farmed for generations, but he said this year's conditions were more difficult than those of previous dry seasons.





Mulomulo farmer Habib Khan in Nadi holds a piece of hard, dried soil from his farm, which has been left too dry to plant crops as the prolonged drought continues to affect farmers. Photo: Katherine Naidu





“We have experienced dry seasons before, but this year, we are truly feeling the effects of drought. We were hoping for rain during the Diwali season, but unfortunately, it did not come. It is very difficult for us farmers. We are now uncertain about what lies ahead,” he said.

With crops failing and little income coming in, Mr Khan said their savings were running out as they tried to meet household expenses.

His wife, Rusksana Begum, 53, said the dry conditions were also damaging their cassava, with some roots turning black because of the heat.

“When we try to harvest cassava, we find that it has turned black because of the heat and dry conditions. I also come from a farming family, and as farmers, we are becoming increasingly worried about how long this situation will continue,” she said.

“Times have become increasingly difficult. There is little we can do now except pray and leave everything in God's hands.”

Ms Begum said their water supply was frequently disrupted, while their bills remained high despite inconsistent access to water.

The couple travel to Nadi Market every Saturday to sell whatever produce they can salvage to support their household.

They raised five children through farming, but the prolonged dry spell has left them uncertain about how they will sustain their livelihood.

Mr Khan said they hoped the Government would provide assistance to farmers struggling with the prolonged dry weather.