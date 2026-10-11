Nation

Fiji looking at AI education for children and parents: Minister Kiran

She says international discussions highlighted growing concerns about AI's impact on children.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 10:00

Updated 12 October 2026 | 11:17 FJT

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran participated in the Science and Technology Working Group discussions at the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly. Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran participated in the Science and Technology Working Group discussions at the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says Fiji is exploring artificial intelligence (AI) literacy programmes for children.

This follows discussions with international leaders and scientists at the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

Ms Kiran said the assembly highlighted growing concerns about AI’s potential risks, particularly for children, and the need for countries to work together on solutions.

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She said she had engaged with scientists who warned that AI could emerge as a major global threat alongside climate change.

“One of the big learnings was what AI is doing to children across the world,” she said.

Ms Kiran said Fiji was partnering with some countries to explore ways of improving AI literacy among children and parents, turning lessons from the international meeting into practical action at home.

She also highlighted discussions on technology-facilitated violence against members of Parliament, warning that threats and abuse could discourage capable people from entering politics and weaken democracy.

“Democracy suffers when good people do not want to put their hand up.”

Ms Kiran said the assembly also provided an opportunity to connect with women leaders expected to attend the upcoming Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians meeting in Fiji next month.


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